Juneau County remembers former Judge John Roemer in candlelit vigil

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A large group of community members in Juneau County came together Saturday night to honor Judge John Roemer’s memory in a candlelit vigil.

The former Judge was killed last week in a critical incident. Members gathered together to discuss how much they missed the former judge.

Karen Hedblom, who runs the Juneau County Scanner page remembers crying when she initially heard the news.

“He meant so much to so many people in this town because of his caring personality,” she said. “[He] was one of the kindest, nicest, religious men that you’ve ever met.”

Hedblom also worked as a court reporter with Judge Roemer and said he always tried to make everyone feel comfortable when in the courtroom.

Vigil organizers say they hope the community can support one another to prevent any other violence.

