News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Juneau County remembers former Judge John Roemer in candlelit vigil

By Kylie Jacobs and Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A large group of community members in Juneau County came together Saturday night to honor Judge John Roemer’s memory in a candlelit vigil.

The former Judge was killed last week in a critical incident. Members gathered together to discuss how much they missed the former judge.

Karen Hedblom, who runs the Juneau County Scanner page remembers crying when she initially heard the news.

“He meant so much to so many people in this town because of his caring personality,” she said. “[He] was one of the kindest, nicest, religious men that you’ve ever met.”

Hedblom also worked as a court reporter with Judge Roemer and said he always tried to make everyone feel comfortable when in the courtroom.

Vigil organizers say they hope the community can support one another to prevent any other violence.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Colligan
Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man last seen in Stevens Point
Police lights
Shawano County traffic stops lead to 35 arrests in one day
2022 Man of Honor motorcycle ride
Motorcyclists ride around central Wisconsin for 2022 Man of Honor
Ricky Rosplock
Man arrested after months long drug investigation in Wood County
Jesus Contreras Perez has been found guilty in the murder of Cassandra Ayon.
Man found guilty in murder of missing woman

Latest News

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first...
Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump
Minnesota man cited alleged OWI offense with four children in vehicle
American Legion Post 358 celebrate 100th anniversary
American Legion Post 358 honors 97-year-old member and veteran
2022 Man of Honor motorcycle ride
Motorcyclists ride around central Wisconsin for 2022 Man of Honor
American Legion Post 358 honors 97-year-old member and veteran
American Legion Post 358 honors 97-year-old member and veteran