First Alert Weather: Weekday storms plus record heat on the way

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A period of hot and stormy conditions are on the way during the work week. For now, we end the weekend with a a pleasant forecast Sunday. Highs return to the mid-70s with sunny skies for the day.

Monday:

The work week starts off with chances for rounds of storms on Monday as a warm front extends into the region. Showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop ahead of the front on Monday morning lasting through the afternoon. Highs will depend on how fast the frontal system moves into the region, but overall, rain will keep highs on the cooler side of the 70s.

Strong thunderstorms will develop ahead of a front Monday morning to the NW (WSAW)

A few strong storms are probable. Storm arrival times will vary across the state. Storms move in from the west Monday morning and will track east/southeast throughout the day. Storms will likely arrive across North-Central Wisconsin by mid-morning to early afternoon. This will be dependent on how fast the warm front moves. A slower track pushes storms in the afternoon.

Strong thunderstorms will move through the state by the noon hour (WSAW)

Strong thunderstorms are possible through Monday afternoon (WSAW)

Threats for severe weather remain low, but can’t rule out a few strong thunderstorms producing near-severe level threats such as damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall.

Storm Prediction Center has the state under a general and marginal risk on Monday. Low end for severe weather. (WSAW)

Rain accumulations could be excessive in some localized spots, mostly in the southern portions of the state. Here is where rain accumulations could exceed 1 inch. Though, most areas accumulations near an inch of rainfall by Monday evening.

Rain accumulations from Monday's storms could exceed an inch in isolated spots. (WSAW)

Tuesday:

The warm front allows for a great amount of moisture and heat to flow into the region. Dew points will quickly rise overnight into Tuesday. The day will be quiet, but sizzling hot.

Highs will reach the 90s by Tuesday afternoon (WSAW)

Record-breaking highs are possible as temperatures rise into the 90s by Tuesday afternoon. Dew points will try to surpass the 70s, meaning humidity levels will be quite oppressive for the region. This would push heat index values near the 100s. Though, this forecast does come with some challenges. If dew points fall about 5 degrees lower than expected, heat index values won’t be as oppressive, but still rather hot and umcomfortable.

Real feel values on Tuesday will be near 100 (WSAW)

Oppressive dew points on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidity will be high. (WSAW)

Regardless, this jump in temperature and humidity is dangerous. A heat advisory could be issued for the state. Make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in air-conditioning.

Wednesday:

Threats for severe weather come into play mid-week as a powerful cold front tracks through the state mid-week. Showers and storms will move into the area ahead of the front. Temperatures won’t be as hot as Tuesday, but hot enough for storms to thrive off of. Highs likely in the 80s, with some spots reaching the 90s. Dew points remain quite impressive in the 70s. This indicates there’s enough moisture in the atmosphere, which will work in favor for storm developments. The probability for severe weather occurring Wednesday is higher than Monday. However, there’s still some uncertainties in the frontal timing, which plays in huge role in whether severe storms develop or not.

Storms will try to develop ahead of a cold front on Wednesday afternoon and could become severe. (WSAW)

A few different scenarios could occur Wednesday--

Scenario 1: A frontal track arriving mid-afternoon during peak daytime heating will favor severe storm develop. This would put all severe weather threats on the table Wednesday; Damaging winds, large hail, and scattered tornadoes.

Scenario 2: A morning or late evening frontal arrival will decrease the chances for severe weather across portions of the region. The environment either won’t have time to warm up, or will have time to cool down, and dew points wouldn’t be as impressive, ultimately making severe storms harder to develop. Though, a few strong thunderstorms can’t be ruled out in this scenario.

Scenario 3: Morning convection (non-severe thunderstorms) and/or cloud cover occurs prior to afternoon storm arrival. This would likely plummet any severe weather parameters because of a cooler environment.

We will continue to monitor and keep you updated on the chances for a severe weather outbreak for Wednesday over the next few days. For now, keep an eye on the forecast and make sure you have ways to receive weather alerts.

Download our free First Alert Weather App to receive the latest weather details. Available on iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.