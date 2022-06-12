American Legion Post 358 honors 97-year-old member and veteran

UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - The American Legion Post 358 celebrated its 100th anniversary on Saturday, but that’s not the only thing they celebrated. The American Legion Post 358 also recognized Otis Kath, a senior member who has served the post for 71 years.

“And what we simply do is raise funds to assist veterans organizations,” said Richard Strathmann, of the Marathon County American Legion.

The American Legion wanted to shed a special light on 97-year-old Kath who is the oldest living member of the Unity American Legion Post.

“He’s contributed to his community and state and his country for a long long time so we decided that we need to recognize him with the quilts of honor,” said Strathmann.

Kath was honored with a Quilt for Heroes. Quilts for Heroes are personalized quilts that are made locally for area veterans.

“He’s probably one of the last survivors of world war 2 so I think it’s important that we recognize all those remaining world war veterans that we have before they leave us,” said Strathmann.

Kath said the quilt and his celebration ceremony came as a surprise.

“Really enjoyed visiting with the people I haven’t seen for a while,” said Kath, “A lot of faces that I saw I hadn’t seen for a while. Just visiting with them,” said Otis Kath, veteran and senior member of the American Legion Post 358.

The ceremony is a way to honor our veterans while they’re still here.

“To share his story and hear his story is immensely important to all veterans and should be important to all people because that’s what has given us our freedom,” said Strathmann.

If you are interested in donating to Quilts for Heroes, you can contact Cheryl Coyer at 715-536-8644. Those interested in donating to the American Legion Post 358 you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.