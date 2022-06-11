Woman shares story in hope for Alzheimer’s cure

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bonnie Marschall is the co-chair of the Wausau Alzheimer’s Association ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s.’ Her involvement came as a result of her own experience with her parents suffering from the disease at the same time.

“I have a strong will that I need to do something,” Marschall said.

Marschall began to suspect something serious was wrong when forgetful moments progressed to the point they couldn’t be ignored.

“My mother drove to church and then she didn’t come home. And we were wondering ‘Where is she? Where is she?’ and well, she went back to her old farm place where she grew up,” Marschall said.

Both parents started having mobility issues. Her father was soon in a wheelchair and her mother couldn’t enjoy her hobbies.

“She did a lot of gardening and she would be down on her knees and couldn’t get back up,” she recalled.

Marschall and her family did everything they could to keep their parents in their home.

“I have four siblings also. And we ended up staying overnight, just making sure they were okay and had another assistant come in during the day.”

Eventually they were moved to assisted living. Marschall’s father died four years ago as the disease progressed with his wife by his side. She still has the ability to recognize all her loved ones, but has clearer memories of earlier days.

“Once in a while she’ll ask for her husband, Eddie, and I’ll say, ‘Eddie’s up in heaven,’ and ‘No, he’s not!’ and tears flow,” Marschall said.

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, and Marschall is sharing her story because she believes it doesn’t have to be everyone’s.

“Let’s find a cure. I’m so adamant. They’re close. They’re so close to it too,” she said.

The Alzheimer’s walk is the Association’s biggest fundraiser of the year. It takes place on September 24, but you can already sign up.

