Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man last seen in Stevens Point

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

Brandon Colligan, 26, was last seen June 10 when he met with a friend for coffee in Stevens Point. Colligan left the coffee shop to get something from his car and never returned. The friend he was with said Colligan had been acting strange. Colligan’s vehicle was later found abandoned near a family member’s house in the Town of Royalton in Waupaca County. His phone and wallet were left inside the vehicle.

Colligan is described as 5′10″ and 160 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white short-sleeved dress shirt and blue shorts.

If you have any information, contact the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office at 715-258-4466.

