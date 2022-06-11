News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man last seen in Stevens Point

Brandon Colligan
Brandon Colligan(Waupaca County Sheriff's Office)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

Brandon Colligan, 26, was last seen June 10 when he met with a friend for coffee in Stevens Point. Colligan left the coffee shop to get something from his car and never returned. The friend he was with said Colligan had been acting strange. Colligan’s vehicle was later found abandoned near a family member’s house in the Town of Royalton in Waupaca County. His phone and wallet were left inside the vehicle.

Colligan is described as 5′10″ and 160 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white short-sleeved dress shirt and blue shorts.

If you have any information, contact the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office at 715-258-4466.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Pedestrian killed in Wausau traffic crash
Ricky Rosplock
Man arrested after months long drug investigation in Wood County
Adam Bauman, 18
Bond set at $50k for Woodruff teen accused of making terrorist threats
Vandalism at Seville Park in Kronenwetter
Vandalism increases in central Wisconsin
Jesus Contreras Perez has been found guilty in the murder of Cassandra Ayon.
Man found guilty in murder of missing woman

Latest News

The win gives the Royals their third state title.
Assumption softball claims Division 5 state title
Times of showers Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather: Wet weather to start the weekend, heating up next week
Alzheimer's Awareness For A Cure
Alzheimer's Awareness For A Cure
Woman hopes story will get people out to Walk to End Alzheimer's
Woman shares story in hope for Alzheimer’s cure