Summertime is the best season for producing honey

TOWN OF TEXAS, Wis. (WSAW) - Things seem to be sweeter during the summertime, including honey. Summer is prime bee-keeping season.

The warmer temperatures create the perfect environment for bees to produce their honey.

“From about the middle of May, all the way through September, just a bountiful area,” said Bill Heipp, a beekeeper for Moonlight Honey.

Wisconsin is ranked #8 in the United States when it comes to honey production. Heipp said beekeeping season is about 26 weeks out of the year.

“June, July, August, and September are the months that we’re actively producing honey,” said Heipp.

The owner of Moonlight Honey said his product is varietal honey, meaning the nectar is sourced from a specific flower or plant.

“In June, beginning of July we’re running for the wildflower. Wildflower just means an amalgamation of a whole bunch of different flowers,” said Heipp.

As the time and temperature enter into July, the taste of the honey changes.

“Come the beginning of July, then we’re going for a particular nectar source, the basswood tree, the American linden tree. It makes delicious honey,” said Heipp.

The process of collecting nectar comes next.

“What we do is pull the boxes off, just as the tree goes into bloom, put empty fresh boxes on, and then after the bloom is done, we pull those boxes off and harvest them,” said Heipp.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture estimates the average production per beehive is about 63 pounds of honey. Moneylight Honey said they typically produce about 1,500 pounds of honey a year.

“We usually average better than that because we’re in such a great area and because I’m partial to my bees too,” said Heipp.

The owner of Moonlight Honey said his products can be found at the Mosinee Farmers Market.

