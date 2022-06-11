News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Summertime is the best season for producing honey

Beekeeper for Moonlight Honey says they’re actively producing honey in June, July and August
Wisconsin is the 8th best state for honey production
By Jade Flury
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF TEXAS, Wis. (WSAW) - Things seem to be sweeter during the summertime, including honey. Summer is prime bee-keeping season.

The warmer temperatures create the perfect environment for bees to produce their honey.

“From about the middle of May, all the way through September, just a bountiful area,” said Bill Heipp, a beekeeper for Moonlight Honey.

Wisconsin is ranked #8 in the United States when it comes to honey production. Heipp said beekeeping season is about 26 weeks out of the year.

“June, July, August, and September are the months that we’re actively producing honey,” said Heipp.

The owner of Moonlight Honey said his product is varietal honey, meaning the nectar is sourced from a specific flower or plant.

“In June, beginning of July we’re running for the wildflower. Wildflower just means an amalgamation of a whole bunch of different flowers,” said Heipp.

As the time and temperature enter into July, the taste of the honey changes.

“Come the beginning of July, then we’re going for a particular nectar source, the basswood tree, the American linden tree. It makes delicious honey,” said Heipp.

The process of collecting nectar comes next.

“What we do is pull the boxes off, just as the tree goes into bloom, put empty fresh boxes on, and then after the bloom is done, we pull those boxes off and harvest them,” said Heipp.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture estimates the average production per beehive is about 63 pounds of honey. Moneylight Honey said they typically produce about 1,500 pounds of honey a year.

“We usually average better than that because we’re in such a great area and because I’m partial to my bees too,” said Heipp.

The owner of Moonlight Honey said his products can be found at the Mosinee Farmers Market.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cindy Schulz-Juedes took the stand on Oct. 22, 2021 in her trial where she is accused of...
Widow convicted in husband’s 2006 murder sentenced to life in prison without eligibility of parole
Man charged with vandalizing several Wausau businesses
5 Wausau businesses vandalized, Weston man charged
Adam Bauman, 18
Suspect identified in Oneida County school threat case
crash
Pedestrian killed in Wausau traffic crash
Ricky Rosplock
Man arrested after months long drug investigation in Wood County

Latest News

Alzheimer's Awareness For A Cure
Alzheimer's Awareness For A Cure
Woman hopes story will get people out to Walk to End Alzheimer's
Woman shares story in hope for Alzheimer’s cure
Four men graduate Friday, marking the first ever graduates of the program.
Four men mark the first-ever graduating class from the Sober Living Center
Jesus Contreras Perez has been found guilty in the murder of Cassandra Ayon.
Man found guilty in murder of missing woman