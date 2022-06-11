News and First Alert Weather App
Man found guilty in murder of missing woman

Jesus Contreras Perez has been found guilty in the murder of Cassandra Ayon.
Jesus Contreras Perez has been found guilty in the murder of Cassandra Ayon.(Clark County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - A 42-year-old Mosinee man has been found guilty of killing a missing woman and hiding her remains.

A jury found Jesus Contreras Perez guilty of 1st-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, and stalking. The five-day trial ended Friday.

Cassandra Ayon, 27, was last seen around 3:45 a.m. Oct. 3, 2020 in the Unity area. Court documents say her vehicle and her body have not been located. There has been no bank activity on Ayon’s accounts. There are no records she has left the United States and she does not have a passport.

Court documents say Ayon and Contreras Perez have a child together.

Detectives say on Sept. 26 and Sept. 27 in 2020 Contreras Perez’s Google search history shows he searched “how to make a homemade silencer”, “what a silencer really sounds like”, building a fuel filter suppressor” and “testing a new silencer... " and “homemade suppressor demo for .30-06.”

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

