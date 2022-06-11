First Alert Weather: Dry weather on Sunday, heating up on Tuesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Light rain showers fell most of the day today. The rain was a nice slow rain and the rain soaked in nicely. Rain showers will end tonight from north to south. Patchy dense fog is possible early Sunday morning. The dense fog will lift, and a wonderful Sunday afternoon. Temps are in the low 70s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Sunday Day Planner (WSAW)

The big story for the work week will be the heat and the summer-like humidity. A few scattered showers are possible on Monday. The wind will switch to the southwest, and Tuesday will be hazy, hot, and humid. Heat index values could reach the low to mid-90s. We will continue to monitor Tuesday for a potential First Alert Weather Day. Storms are also possible late Tuesday into Wednesday, and a few storms could become strong/severe.

Muggy Meter (WSAW)

Heat Index Values (WSAW)

