News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Dry weather on Sunday, heating up on Tuesday

Temps will be soaring close to 90° by Tuesday afternoon.
By Mark Holley
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Light rain showers fell most of the day today. The rain was a nice slow rain and the rain soaked in nicely. Rain showers will end tonight from north to south. Patchy dense fog is possible early Sunday morning. The dense fog will lift, and a wonderful Sunday afternoon. Temps are in the low 70s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Sunday Day Planner
Sunday Day Planner(WSAW)

The big story for the work week will be the heat and the summer-like humidity. A few scattered showers are possible on Monday. The wind will switch to the southwest, and Tuesday will be hazy, hot, and humid. Heat index values could reach the low to mid-90s. We will continue to monitor Tuesday for a potential First Alert Weather Day. Storms are also possible late Tuesday into Wednesday, and a few storms could become strong/severe.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WSAW)
Heat Index Values
Heat Index Values(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Rosplock
Man arrested after months long drug investigation in Wood County
crash
Pedestrian killed in Wausau traffic crash
Jesus Contreras Perez has been found guilty in the murder of Cassandra Ayon.
Man found guilty in murder of missing woman
Adam Bauman, 18
Bond set at $50k for Woodruff teen accused of making terrorist threats
Brandon Colligan
Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man last seen in Stevens Point

Latest News

Times of showers Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather: Wet weather to start the weekend, heating up next week
Partly sunny and pleasant this afternoon, small chance of a shower. Wet weather is a good bet...
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Sunrise 7 Weather
Sunrise 7 Weather