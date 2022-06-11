Assumption softball claims Division 5 state title

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Assumption softball has won a state title with a 3-1 win over Barneveld in the Division 5 state championship. The title is the third in school history, and first since 2005.

The Royals got a big boost with two outs in the first inning, when Ava Schill hit a solo home run to push them up 1-0. They pushed across a run on a wild pitch later in the inning.

From there, Schill was dominant in the circle. She pitched seven one-run innings, striking out six batters while allowing just three hits. She also drove in the third run of the game on an RBI single in the fifth inning.

