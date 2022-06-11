Assumption girls soccer advances to state tournament for second straight year

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. (WSAW) - Assumption girls soccer is returning to the state tournament after a 3-0 win over Northland Pines in the Division 4 sectional final.

The Royals started the game off on a high note, with Sarah Shaw putting home the first goal of the game in the fourth minute. Just a few minutes later, Addi Vollert scored in the seventh minute to put them up 2-0. That was the score at halftime.

The Royals controlled the game throughout, with Vollert’s second-half goal the punctuation on a dominating win over Northland Pines to continue an undefeated season.

”Last year, we said our goal was to go to state. This year, we amped it up and we want to win state,” senior Izzy Jungwirth said.

“They’re focused, they’re determined. They’re telling their bosses at work,’I can’t work,’ they’re skipping grad parties, they’re showing up at our training sessions. They’re working really hard. They’re determined, and I’m super proud of them for that,” head coach Jim Wendels said.

The Royals will open play on Friday at the State Tournament in Milwaukee, and they will await their seeding for the start time of the match.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.