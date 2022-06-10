News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo starts Friday in Merrill

By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo will return to Lincoln County Friday night. Gates open up at 5 p.m. Friday.

Spectators can take advantage of the products available from merchandise and food vendors alike. The competitions will start at 7 p.m. with a pre-show by the Armed Services Appreciation performance. The weekend is chock-full of excitement, with events like steer wrestling as well as timed competitions.

Live music will be performed Friday and Saturday nights by Jerry Schmidt and his band, who have played all over the country, including legendary venues in Nashville.

Saturday is “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” night with proceeds going to cancer research and the search for a cure by Marshfield Clinic. Sunday is family day, complete with a kids’ “boot scramble,” and candy toss, and the coronation of the rodeo queen at noon.

Tickets are $17 at the door for anyone 6 and up. Kids 5 and under are free.

The Lincoln County Fairgrounds are located 2001 E 2nd Street in Merrill.

Click here for full event details.

33rd annual Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo chat with 2022 Queen Katy Koeppel
33rd annual Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo chat with President Bryan Bloch
33rd annual Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo chat with President Bryan Bloch

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cindy Schulz-Juedes took the stand on Oct. 22, 2021 in her trial where she is accused of...
Widow convicted in husband’s 2006 murder sentenced to life in prison without eligibility of parole
Man charged with vandalizing several Wausau businesses
5 Wausau businesses vandalized, Weston man charged
Adam Bauman, 18
Suspect identified in Oneida County school threat case
Ricky Rosplock
Man arrested after months long drug investigation in Wood County
crash
Pedestrian killed in Wausau traffic crash

Latest News

Sweet and Sassy Cherry and Chili Marinated Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts on the grill
Sweet and Sassy Cherry and Chili Marinated Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts on the grill
33rd annual Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo chat with President Bryan Bloch
33rd annual Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo chat with President Bryan Bloch
33rd annual Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo chat with 2022 Queen Katy Koeppel
33rd annual Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo chat with 2022 Queen Katy Koeppel
Morgan Halls, 2022 CMN Hospitals Miracle Kid
CMN Hospitals Miracle Kid embraces differences, educates others