Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo starts Friday in Merrill

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo will return to Lincoln County Friday night. Gates open up at 5 p.m. Friday.

Spectators can take advantage of the products available from merchandise and food vendors alike. The competitions will start at 7 p.m. with a pre-show by the Armed Services Appreciation performance. The weekend is chock-full of excitement, with events like steer wrestling as well as timed competitions.

Live music will be performed Friday and Saturday nights by Jerry Schmidt and his band, who have played all over the country, including legendary venues in Nashville.

Saturday is “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” night with proceeds going to cancer research and the search for a cure by Marshfield Clinic. Sunday is family day, complete with a kids’ “boot scramble,” and candy toss, and the coronation of the rodeo queen at noon.

Tickets are $17 at the door for anyone 6 and up. Kids 5 and under are free.

The Lincoln County Fairgrounds are located 2001 E 2nd Street in Merrill.

