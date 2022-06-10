Wausau committee votes for study to improve downtown traffic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Representatives for the City of Wausau voted unanimously Thursday to take the first step in making city streets less confusing. The capital improvements and street maintenance committee expressed support for a study into reducing the number of one-way streets.

The idea is based on a 2019 study to change first and forest streets to two-ways as part of the mall area redevelopment plan.

“The only way we can do that is to get 51 and 52 out of those areas. So that’s kind of what’s driving this reroute,” said Wausau City Engineer Allen Wesolowski.

Those highways currently go through downtown using smaller city streets and causing sudden directional changes. “I have out-of-town friends, and they get confused when coming through here,” said Angie Meydam of Wausau.

“I think that’s a complaint we hear a lot with the one-way streets, people getting turned around or not being able to get where they’re going to go, or having to think about where they need to go, based on all the one-way streets,” Wesolowski said.

Mark Sugerman is in favor of the changes. “It’s going to be safer for the locals here and visitors alike, so I really don’t see a problem with it,” he said.

The first phase is a $150,000 traffic study to see if the re-route will improve traffic flow, at no cost to the City. “The DOT has agreed to fund the traffic study at the first phase,” Wesolowski said.

After the study the next step is to look at any environmental impact the plan might have before proceeding. Altogether, the process is likely to take a year to a year and a half to complete.

