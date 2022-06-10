Vandalism increases in central Wisconsin

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - As the weather heats up, it seems like those who are up to no good are warming up, too. Vandalism is being reported all across central Wisconsin.

The Kronenwetter Police Department said they see an uptick in vandalism during the spring and summer months. The Wisconsin Rapids Parks and Recreation Center had to close its skate park because of graffiti on Wednesday.

“We just had another incident at the park adjacent to the municipal center last night,” said Chief Terry McHugh, of the Kronenwetter Police Department.

Profanity and inappropriate pictures are just a few of the things being spray-painted on public property.

“Typically, once the summer starts, it just seems, like I said, there’s an uptick in our damage to property,” said McHugh.

Vandals damaged Seville Park in Kronenwetter by tagging trees and park equipment over the weekend.

“There was some profanity that was, unfortunately, spray-painted on there and that’s really regrettable. Those little kids don’t need to see that,” said McHugh.

Meanwhile, in Wisconsin Rapids vandals tagged the skate park and pavilion of the Aquatic Center. The Parks and Recreation Department also saw people removing lightbulbs and destroying picnic tables.

“This graffiti that happened yesterday at the skate park, this has been the second one in the past 7 days,” said Jake Klingfort, the recreation supervisor for Wisconsin Rapids.

The recreation supervisor said it costs them about $100 to $150 an hour to clean up the mess. Many vandals don’t understand the severity of the crime.

“It is a crime. It can be anything from a state charge or it can be a municipal citation,” said McHugh.

The Kronenwetter Police Department said they look for restitution when it comes to property damage.

“The amount of damage that was caused, and then the salary that our parks, our people expended in order to get this stuff cleaned up. That’s stuff we look for to get back,” said McHugh.

The fine for vandalism can cost a couple of hundred dollars.

“The fine could be, with restitution, could be easily over $300, if we go municipal,” said McHugh.

Police and parks and recreation encourage people to report vandalism when they see it. Officials said many of the time they depend on tips from the public to find the people causing damage.

