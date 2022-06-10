News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

UWSP grad named CEO of Stevens Point Area YMCA

Ryan Zietlow
Ryan Zietlow(YMCA)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Ryan Zietlow has been selected as Chief Executive Officer of the Stevens Point YMCA by the board of directors.

Zietlow will assume the position of CEO on Aug. 1. He will be responsible for strengthening the Y’s position as a leader in community health and wellness, bringing increased value to YMCA programs and membership, and addressing the needs of the community through outreach and services.

The previous CEO, Sharon Johnson stepped down in December.

“Growing up in central Wisconsin and graduating from UW-Stevens Point, I am thrilled to head back to the area to provide leadership and advocacy for an organization that impacts all ages, from all walks of life,” said Zietlow.

He was most recently CEO of the YMCA of the Northwoods in Rhinelander. While there, Zietlow has expanded membership reach, deepened community partnerships, and most recently successfully secured funding for a brand new $5.7 million dollar YMCA in Park Falls.

Zietlow holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cindy Schulz-Juedes took the stand on Oct. 22, 2021 in her trial where she is accused of...
Widow convicted in husband’s 2006 murder sentenced to life in prison without eligibility of parole
Man charged with vandalizing several Wausau businesses
5 Wausau businesses vandalized, Weston man charged
Adam Bauman, 18
Suspect identified in Oneida County school threat case
Ricky Rosplock
Man arrested after months long drug investigation in Wood County
crash
Pedestrian killed in Wausau traffic crash

Latest News

Partly sunny and pleasant this afternoon, small chance of a shower. Wet weather is a good bet...
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast
Grilled T-bone steak recipe given extra flavor with few ingredients
Grilled T-bone steak recipe made extra flavorful with few ingredients
Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo starts Friday in Merrill
Sweet and Sassy Cherry and Chili Marinated Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts on the grill
Sweet and Sassy Cherry and Chili Marinated Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts on the grill