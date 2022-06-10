UWSP grad named CEO of Stevens Point Area YMCA

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Ryan Zietlow has been selected as Chief Executive Officer of the Stevens Point YMCA by the board of directors.

Zietlow will assume the position of CEO on Aug. 1. He will be responsible for strengthening the Y’s position as a leader in community health and wellness, bringing increased value to YMCA programs and membership, and addressing the needs of the community through outreach and services.

The previous CEO, Sharon Johnson stepped down in December.

“Growing up in central Wisconsin and graduating from UW-Stevens Point, I am thrilled to head back to the area to provide leadership and advocacy for an organization that impacts all ages, from all walks of life,” said Zietlow.

He was most recently CEO of the YMCA of the Northwoods in Rhinelander. While there, Zietlow has expanded membership reach, deepened community partnerships, and most recently successfully secured funding for a brand new $5.7 million dollar YMCA in Park Falls.

Zietlow holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

