UW regents extend undergraduate tuition freeze

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents has approved freezing tuition for in-state undergraduate students again this year.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported that the regents approved the freeze as part of the system’s 2022-23 budget Thursday. System President Jay Rothman said the system would use $25 million in federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds to support the freeze.

In-state undergraduate tuition has remained flat for the last nine years since Republican legislators imposed a freeze in the 2013-15 state budget.

University officials complained about the freeze routinely for years, saying it hurt their revenue and the state wasn’t providing enough aid to offset the losses. Republican lawmakers voted last year to lift the freeze but regents chose to keep it in place for the 2021-22 academic year.

Rothman has said the freeze will help achieve his core objectives of keeping college affordable, maintaining enrollment and attracting students from underrepresented groups.

