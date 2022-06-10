News and First Alert Weather App
Royals’ softball on to state championship, Thorp and Iola-Scandinavia come up short

Assumption will play in the championship Saturday
By Ben Helwig and Matt Infield
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - On the opening day of the state softball tournament, three area teams took the diamond for a shot at the championship game. At day’s end, only one of them would make their way there.

The Assumption Royals keep their impressive season for high school sports alive as they down Thorp. The matchup of two area schools went the Royals’ way early, thanks to a two-run first inning. Lydia Smits and Macy Vollert each had an RBI single in the inning. The Royals went on to win decisively 5-2. Vollert led the way with two hits and two RBI. They’ll now face the winner of Edgar and Barneveld on Saturday morning.

In division four, it was not the day for Iola-Scandinavia. The T-birds, representing the three-seed, were trounced by two-seed Horicon 10-0 in six innings. Makayla Much, Alexa Chritoph, Maddie Much, Myah Heschke, and Jadyn Krusha all had hits for the T-birds. The first-ever trip to state for the Thunderbirds is a quick one, but one head coach Tom Anderson says they’ll never forget.

“We’re staying overnight tonight and having some pizza and stuff and I’ll talk to them and stuff, but they’ll bounce back pretty quickly,” said Anderson. “The message will be that I’m proud of them. First team from Iola-Scandinavia to make it to state so they’re good. It hurts now, just like it does for any athlete after being defeated or beat. But they’ll be ok.”

