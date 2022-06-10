Pedestrian killed in Wausau traffic crash

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Police are investigating a deadly crash after a pedestrian was hit while crossing the street in downtown Wausau.

A press release said 52-year-old Frank Legner of Stevens Point was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night while attempting to cross N 1st street in Wausau.

Wednesday at approximately 11:23 p.m. crews were dispatched to the intersection of Washington Street and N 1st Street. According to police, a vehicle driven by a 57-year-old Wausau man was traveling eastbound on Washington Street. He reportedly struck Legner while attempting to make a left-hand turn onto N 1st Street.

According to a press release, Legner died at the scene as a result of his injuries from the crash.

N 1st Street was shut down for approximately 4 hours while a reconstruction team processed the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. As of Thursday night, no citations have been issued and no arrests have been made.

Police say alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.