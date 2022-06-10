News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in Wausau traffic crash

crash
crash(MGN)
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Police are investigating a deadly crash after a pedestrian was hit while crossing the street in downtown Wausau.

A press release said 52-year-old Frank Legner of Stevens Point was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night while attempting to cross N 1st street in Wausau.

Wednesday at approximately 11:23 p.m. crews were dispatched to the intersection of Washington Street and N 1st Street. According to police, a vehicle driven by a 57-year-old Wausau man was traveling eastbound on Washington Street. He reportedly struck Legner while attempting to make a left-hand turn onto N 1st Street.

According to a press release, Legner died at the scene as a result of his injuries from the crash.

N 1st Street was shut down for approximately 4 hours while a reconstruction team processed the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. As of Thursday night, no citations have been issued and no arrests have been made.

Police say alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Bauman, 18
Suspect identified in Oneida County school threat case
Man charged with vandalizing several Wausau businesses
5 Wausau businesses vandalized, Weston man charged
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poses for a photo with a little fan in Green Bay.
Mom shares daughter’s joy of meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store
Cindy Schulz-Juedes took the stand on Oct. 22, 2021 in her trial where she is accused of...
Widow convicted in husband’s 2006 murder sentenced to life in prison without eligibility of parole
Burglary suspect photos
Bond set at $10K cash for suspect in Weston burglary

Latest News

Vandalism at Seville Park in Kronenwetter
Vandalism increases in central Wisconsin
State Patrol, June 8 2022
DCI seeks witnesses to events before deputy-involved shooting
Adam Bauman, 18
UPDATE: Woodruff teen to be charged with terrorist threats
Vandalism increasing in central Wisconsin
Acts of vandalism on the rise in central Wisconsin