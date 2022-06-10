News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Oconto County visitor had monkeypox, exposure believed to be isolated

monkeypox
monkeypox(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A visitor to Oconto County had monkeypox and was contagious during the visit, according to the Public Health Department.

Health officials say it was “an isolated exposure.”

“The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Oconto County Public Health were recently notified that a non-Wisconsin resident who tested positive for monkeypox was visiting Oconto County while they were contagious,” reads a statement.

Due to patient privacy, no additional information was released.

There are no confirmed cases of monkey box in Wisconsin at this time. Health officials say the risk of widespread transmission is low at this time.

“Monkeypox does not spread easily from person to person. People must have close, sustained contact with an infected person to get the virus,” health officials say.

The CDC is tracking multiple cases of monkeypox in the United States.

Initial symptoms include fever, malaise, headache, weakness. Those symptoms are followed by a rash and lesions.

“It’s not clear how the people were exposed to monkeypox, but early data suggest that gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men make up a high number of cases. However, anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk,” reads a statement from the CDC.

CLICK HERE for more information about monkeypox.

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE: 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Monkeypox

More monkeypox cases are popping up worldwide.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cindy Schulz-Juedes took the stand on Oct. 22, 2021 in her trial where she is accused of...
Widow convicted in husband’s 2006 murder sentenced to life in prison without eligibility of parole
Man charged with vandalizing several Wausau businesses
5 Wausau businesses vandalized, Weston man charged
Adam Bauman, 18
Suspect identified in Oneida County school threat case
Ricky Rosplock
Man arrested after months long drug investigation in Wood County
crash
Pedestrian killed in Wausau traffic crash

Latest News

The CDC has confirmed a case of monkeypox in Maryland from a person who recently returned to...
CDC: Massachusetts reports rare case of monkeypox
Doctor (gynecologist or psychiatrist) consulting and examining woman patient's health in...
Buddy Check 7: Preventing and detecting cervical cancer
What overturning Roe v. Wade could mean for Wisconsin
What overturning Roe v. Wade could mean for Wisconsin
A child is examined at a doctor's office.
Wisconsin investigating cases of unusual hepatitis in children, one death
CDC: Hypertensive disorders in pregnancy affect 1 in 7 hospital deliveries