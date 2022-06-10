News and First Alert Weather App
Man of Honor Society kicks-off 18th annual fundraiser for veterans

'Man of Honor Society' fundraiser goes through Sunday, June 12th.(wsaw)
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Man of Honor Society started their weekend-long fundraiser at the Eagles Club in Wausau on Friday. It’s the 18th annual fundraiser in support of veterans. The vice president of the Man of Honor Society said the event is meant to financially support those who served our country.

“Every one of them signed that dotted line willing to give their life for our country,” said Dan Rigney, Vice President of the Man of Honor Society.

This weekend is meant for the community to give back. The proceeds from the event, filled with music, food, and raffles, go directly to area veterans.

“Our organization gets bigger every year,” said Tom Fust, Committee Chairman.

With more than 500 members, they began preparing almost a year in advance.

“Everybody pulls in the same direction and we get it done,” said Man of Honor Society President Jeff Morgan.

They provide money to veterans who are in emergency situations. For example, somebody that’s about to get evicted or at risk of getting their utilities shut off. Last year they raised more than $118,000. This year they hope to raise even more.

“Just in these last couple of weeks, we’ve seen a spike in requests for funds. Electic bills and rent and the rent is so high they have to move to a different place,” said John Fust, Sargent at Arms.

Rigney said with the rising prices of everything it’s more important than ever to come out and help support veterans. Rigney said 90% of the raffles are donated by local businesses.

This year you could win a brand new Harley, Jeep, lawnmower, or four wheeler. While it’s a family-friendly event with festivities for everyone, the president of the ‘Man of Honor Society’ said filling the need is most important.

“To us, it’s just a job that needs to be done, it’s a niche that had to be filled and we found a way of doing that,” said Jeff Morgan.

The event runs from noon to 11 p.m. on Friday, June 10th. Saturday it starts at noon and goes until 11 p.m. with fireworks at night weather permitting. They’ll also have an ‘Honor Ride’ starting at Burk’s Bar on Stewart Avenue. Sunday they’ll have a chicken dinner for $5 including all the fixings. It starts at 11 a.m and the drawing is at 6 p.m. The fundraiser will end shortly after. Click here to see more specifics on the ‘Man of Honor Society’ Facebook page.

