Grilling with Sunrise 7: Sweet and Sassy Boneless Chicken Breasts
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Spice up your weekend with a ‘sweet and sassy’ recipe from Lamb’s Fresh Market.
Lamb’s Gary Stockwell shared the recipe on Sunrise 7 Friday morning. The ingredients include:
4 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut in 1/2 width wise
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons minced garlic
1 1/3 cups cranberry cherry juice
2 teaspoons chili powder
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Cooking instructions:
Cut the chicken breasts in half, width wise.
Mix the spices, oil, and juice thoroughly in a large bowl. Pour the marinade into a zip-lock bag. Add in the chicken, zip it shut, and marinade for at least 3 hours, preferably overnight. Place on a medium heat preheated grill (350 degrees) and grill until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees, flipping once.
