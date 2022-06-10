News and First Alert Weather App
Grilling with Sunrise 7: Sweet and Sassy Boneless Chicken Breasts

Grilling With Sunrise 7! (9-10-2021)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Spice up your weekend with a ‘sweet and sassy’ recipe from Lamb’s Fresh Market.

Lamb’s Gary Stockwell shared the recipe on Sunrise 7 Friday morning. The ingredients include:

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut in 1/2 width wise

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1 1/3 cups cranberry cherry juice

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Cooking instructions:

Cut the chicken breasts in half, width wise.

Mix the spices, oil, and juice thoroughly in a large bowl. Pour the marinade into a zip-lock bag. Add in the chicken, zip it shut, and marinade for at least 3 hours, preferably overnight. Place on a medium heat preheated grill (350 degrees) and grill until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees, flipping once.

