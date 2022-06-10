First Alert Weather: Wet weather to start the weekend, heating up next week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday will wrap up with mostly dry and pleasant conditions in North Central Wisconsin. Some clouds will filter the sunshine for the remainder of the day with a chance of a spotty shower. Temps will top out in the mid 70s to near 80.

Partly to mostly cloudy Friday night with a chance of showers toward morning from west to east in the region. Lows by daybreak in the low to mid 50s.

Times of showers with a chance of a storm in the afternoon Saturday. (WSAW)

Rainfall of .10 to .50 of an inch, with higher amounts up to 1 inch possible. (WSAW)

Keep the umbrella on hand if you will be out and about Saturday, including if you have plans to go to the dairy breakfast in Pittsville. Times of showers from the morning into the afternoon, along with a chance during the second half of the day Saturday of a thunderstorm. No severe storms are expected, but downpours and lightning are possible. Highs Saturday are in the mid 60s to around 70.

Times of showers Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Showers may taper around midday Saturday, however additional weather is expected as the day goes on. (WSAW)

Showers and scattered storms are possible Saturday evening. (WSAW)

Clouds breaking for some sunshine Sunday and dry with highs in the mid 70s. Monday will start off with a fair amount of sun but a warm front will be lifting north as the day goes along, sparking scattered showers or storms for the afternoon into the evening. Once again, these storms are not expected to be severe in nature, but stronger storms could produce downpours, gusty winds, or small hail. In the wake of this warm front, a hot and humid day is on tap Tuesday. More sun than clouds on Tuesday with afternoon readings soaring into the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat index values on Tuesday during the afternoon will be in the low to mid 90s, just below our criteria where a First Alert Weather Day would be needed due to extreme heat. No less, the a/c will be your friend in the first half of the week ahead.

Highs on Tuesday could rise to around 90 degrees. (WSAW)

Turning more humid for the first half of the new week. (WSAW)

A cold front is forecast to track across the Badger State on Wednesday. The timing is still to be determined, but there is the possibility of showers and storms with that front passage. There is a chance that storms could be strong to severe if the front moves across during the afternoon or early evening hours Wednesday. We are going to be watching the future model data to see how this could play out and if any First Alert Day would be needed due to intense storms. Highs Wednesday are in the low to mid 80s.

After the cold front exits the region, less humid but still warm on Thursday with highs in the low 80s. A mix of sun and clouds next Friday, June 17th with highs in the low to mid 80s.

