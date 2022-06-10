First Alert Weather: Rain chances for the first half of the weekend. Sizzling temperatures on the way

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A near copy and paste type of day for Friday. Highs remain in the mid-70s, but skies will feature more cloud cover than what was observed on Thursday. Rain is on the way for Saturday, but the day won’t be a complete washout. Next week will turn hot and humid.

Tracking weekend rain chances on Saturday, becoming scattered by the afternoon and evening. (WSAW)

Intervals of sun and clouds Friday. Near-average highs in the mid to upper 70s and calm winds. Dry conditions for North-Central Wisconsin, but rain will develop in the southern parts of the state mid-afternoon. Lows near 50 Saturday morning.

Widespread rain across the region Saturday before noon. (WSAW)

Rain will move Saturday morning, becoming widespread before noon. Most areas will see rain, with moderate rainfall for areas south of HWY 10. Rain gradually becomes scattered into the afternoon. The day won’t be a washout, but if you have outdoor plans, it would be best to keep the umbrella handy. Total rain accumulations around a tenth of an inch (minor), with isolated spots south of HWY 10 picking up close to a quarter-inch of rain. Highs will be cooler near 70.

Scattered rain Saturday afternoon and evening. (WSAW)

Minor rain amounts is expected on Saturday. (WSAW)

Drier conditions for the second half of the weekend. Sunday features sun and clouds with highs in the mid-70s. Summer heat and humidity will make a return for the new work week. A warm front will move through the region Monday and push in highs into the 80s. Skies will be partly sunny. The afternoon could feature showers and storms, some of which could be strong. Tuesday will be hot and humid. Highs reaching the 90s with heat index values approaching the mid-90s.

Temperatures will be hot on Tuesday warming into the 90s. (WSAW)

A cold front is forecast to move into the Badger State on Wednesday, providing a risk of showers and storms. The timing of the front is still not clear, but if the front does push across our area during the afternoon or early evening on Wednesday, there is a chance some storms could be strong to severe. We are going to monitor this in the coming days to see if severe storms are a better risk or not and if we would need a First Alert Weather Day. Be sure to check back for updates. In the wake of this front, next Thursday, June 16th will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.