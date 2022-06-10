Edgar softball falls in D5 state semifinal

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Making their school’s softball state tournament debut, Edgar lost 5-1 to Barneveld in the Division 5 state semifinal.

For the Wildcats, one bad inning doomed them. Star sophomore pitcher Makayla Wirkus was cruising until the bottom of the fourth inning when Barneveld broke the game open with five runs, and that was all they needed.

“I think just like we gave up a couple of hits and we started getting down on ourselves and started losing confidence,” Wirkus said.

the five-run deficit felt like a mountain against Barneveld pitcher Daelynn Rhoades, who brought her best stuff. She threw a complete game with 12 strikeouts while allowing just three hits and one run.

“She was throwing a high fastball that we kept chasing, and that would put us behind in the count. Then it’s hard to battle back when you get to two strikes. And we weren’t aggressive enough probably on the first pitch,” co-head coach Kevin Brown said.

But for a school with an athletic history like Edgar’s, checking off the softball state tournament box for the first time ever is a significant achievement.

“It means a lot just to know that we made it here as a team, and making history,” Wirkus said.

“I told them they’ll be remembered for this. The seniors, I said ‘You did something no other kid in school has ever done,’” Brown added,

And the Wildcats don’t expect this first trip to be their only trip for much longer.

“I expect to be battling to be down here for years to come,” Brown said.

With Edgar’s elimination, Assumption will be the only team from north central Wisconsin playing for a state championship on Saturday. The top-seeded Royals will take on Barneveld in the D5 title game at 8 am on Saturday morning.

