Assumption soccer advances to sectional final, D.C. Everest comes up short

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Sectional semifinals were smattered across the state Thursday and four area teams looked to keep their postseason runs alive with wins.

First, the Assumption Royals kept things churning with a convincing 5-1 win over Lodi. The one-seeded Royals enjoyed playing on their home pitch racing out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first half with goals from Kayla Kerkman, Clara Kubis and Sarah Shaw. The Royals stay alive and move on to face two-seed Northland Pines. The Eagles won their sectional semifinal match with a 1-0 win over Washburn/Bayfield. The winner of Northland Pines and Assumption will move on to state. Their match is set for Saturday afternoon.

In Division 1, D.C. Everest, a two-seed, looked to get by one-seed Eau Claire Memorial. The two teams played to a draw last time out, but this time, the home side prevailed. Eau Claire Memorial upended D.C.E 2-1, giving them a spot in the sectional finals. The season comes to an end for the Evergreens.

Lastly, in Division 3, the top-seeded Lakeland Union survived a thriller against Ashland. The game finished in a 2-2 draw. However, in a sudden-death penalty shootout, the Thunderbirds managed to one-up Ashland and win 4-3. The Thunderbirds will now face Rice Lake for a trip to state Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.