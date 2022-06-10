News and First Alert Weather App
Assumption soccer advances to sectional final, D.C. Everest comes up short

Lakeland Union and Northland Pines are also moving on to sectional finals
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Sectional semifinals were smattered across the state Thursday and four area teams looked to keep their postseason runs alive with wins.

First, the Assumption Royals kept things churning with a convincing 5-1 win over Lodi. The one-seeded Royals enjoyed playing on their home pitch racing out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first half with goals from Kayla Kerkman, Clara Kubis and Sarah Shaw. The Royals stay alive and move on to face two-seed Northland Pines. The Eagles won their sectional semifinal match with a 1-0 win over Washburn/Bayfield. The winner of Northland Pines and Assumption will move on to state. Their match is set for Saturday afternoon.

In Division 1, D.C. Everest, a two-seed, looked to get by one-seed Eau Claire Memorial. The two teams played to a draw last time out, but this time, the home side prevailed. Eau Claire Memorial upended D.C.E 2-1, giving them a spot in the sectional finals. The season comes to an end for the Evergreens.

Lastly, in Division 3, the top-seeded Lakeland Union survived a thriller against Ashland. The game finished in a 2-2 draw. However, in a sudden-death penalty shootout, the Thunderbirds managed to one-up Ashland and win 4-3. The Thunderbirds will now face Rice Lake for a trip to state Saturday afternoon.

