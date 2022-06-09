News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs

Inflation impacting auto insurance rates
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Auto insurance rates are not immune to inflation, as experts are predicting the price will rise for many in 2022.

Several major auto insurers, including Allstate, Progressive, Geico and State Farm, already increased rates in early 2022 in many states, according to Bankrate.

Rod Griffin, a senior director of consumer education and advocacy with Experian, says 1 in 4 Americans is increasingly worried about inflation.

”With the gas pump and the groceries and everything that we’re spending money on, it’s true for car insurance as well because the price of bumpers and vendors and cars themselves are increasing and that’s going to be passed on to us as consumers.”

So how do you work to cut auto insurance costs? Griffin has two suggestions: don’t get in any accidents and shop around.

You can ask your insurance company directly for available discounts for things like bundling auto and home or customer loyalty. There are also tools like Experian’s auto insurance comparison tool, which helps you find quotes from 40 different auto insurance providers.

Improving your credit score could also lead to lower costs.

Finally, another option would be to increase your deductible if you can afford it. Moving your $500 dollar deductible to a $1,000 deductible will likely reduce your rates.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Bauman, 18
Suspect identified in Oneida County school threat case
Man charged with vandalizing several Wausau businesses
5 Wausau businesses vandalized, Weston man charged
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poses for a photo with a little fan in Green Bay.
Mom shares daughter’s joy of meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store
Cindy Schulz-Juedes took the stand on Oct. 22, 2021 in her trial where she is accused of...
Widow convicted in husband’s 2006 murder sentenced to life in prison without eligibility of parole
Burglary suspect photos
Bond set at $10K cash for suspect in Weston burglary

Latest News

Texas lawmakers aim to ban children from drag shows
Philadelphia Police officers and detectives look over evidence at the scene of a shooting in...
2 arrested, facing murder charges in Philadelphia shooting
The Store logo
The Store to switch to pre-pay, or pay at pump due to increased drive-offs
The Etowah County Sheriff's Office reported a "police incident" Thursday outside Walnut...
Man killed outside elementary school in officer-involved shooting in Alabama, sheriff says