UPDATE: Woodruff teen to be charged with terrorist threats

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW)— The Woodruff teenager who made threats against officials at two high schools will make a court appearance on Friday.

An Oneida County judge found probable cause against Adam Bauman, 18, for an initial court appearance at 1:15 p.m. on Friday. Bauman is being charged with terrorist threats.

On Tuesday, The Minocqua Police Department received threats against school personnel at both Three Lakes High School and Lakeland High School.

The incident forced the Three Lakes School District to close down all buildings and postpone athletic events on Tuesday night as a precaution.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.