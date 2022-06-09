News and First Alert Weather App
UPDATE: Woodruff teen to be charged with terrorist threats

Adam Bauman of Woodruff is accused of threatening Three Lakes and Lakeland High Schools
By Dale Ryman
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW)— The Woodruff teenager who made threats against officials at two high schools will make a court appearance on Friday.

An Oneida County judge found probable cause against Adam Bauman, 18, for an initial court appearance at 1:15 p.m. on Friday. Bauman is being charged with terrorist threats.

On Tuesday, The Minocqua Police Department received threats against school personnel at both Three Lakes High School and Lakeland High School.

The incident forced the Three Lakes School District to close down all buildings and postpone athletic events on Tuesday night as a precaution.

