The Store to switch to pre-pay, or pay at pump due to increased drive-offs

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Friday, June 10, The Store gas station locations will be pre-pay or pay at the pump.

The company has 26 locations in Wisconsin and Michigan.

A company spokeswoman said the decision was made due to ongoing staffing challenges.

Kathy Ostrowski Marketing & Community Engagement Specialist also said there has been an escalation in the number of drive-offs due to high gasoline prices. Police advised the company to make the switch.

