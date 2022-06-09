The Store to switch to pre-pay, or pay at pump due to increased drive-offs
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Friday, June 10, The Store gas station locations will be pre-pay or pay at the pump.
The company has 26 locations in Wisconsin and Michigan.
A company spokeswoman said the decision was made due to ongoing staffing challenges.
Kathy Ostrowski Marketing & Community Engagement Specialist also said there has been an escalation in the number of drive-offs due to high gasoline prices. Police advised the company to make the switch.
