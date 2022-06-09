Many events happening this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend.

ANTIGO

The Langlade County Fairgrounds will host the Amsoil MWEDT National Series. Pro dirt-track riders from all across the country will come to battle it out at the iconic Langlade County Speedway June 10-12. Grandstand seating will also be available for spectators for only $10 with 6 & under free. The fairgrounds are located 1633 Neva Road in Antigo.

Antigo Trout Unlimited is hosting a Kid’s Fishing Day at City Park East located at 200 Aurora Street. Families can learn more about fishing and healthy water resources. The event is Saturday, June 11 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

EAGLE RIVER

The Spring Classic Musky Tournament is June 11-12 on the Eagle River Chain of Lakes. It’s the 42nd annual event. Click here for more information.

MARSHFIELD

The Hub City Concert series features The Belle Weather on Friday, June 10 at 7 p.m. at Wenzel Family Plaza. Click here for more information.

MERRILL

The Wisconsin Pro River Rodeo is June 10 to June 12 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, located at 2001 E. 2nd Street in Merrill. Cowboys and Cowgirls from around the country compete to showcase their talents. There will also be food, live music, vendor and shopping for all ages. Click here for full event details.

The 13th Annual Antique Tractor Pull will be held Saturday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free to the public. The event is located at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds at 2001 E. 2nd Street.

RHINELANDER

The 24th Annual Rhinelander Car Show is Saturday, June 11th from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The event is located on Baird Avenue behind the Oneida County Courthouse.

TOMAHAWK

The Kwahamot ski club will host shows every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, weather permitting. Kwahamot Bay is right off the North 4th Street bridge. Watch from our terrace or bleachers with concessions and restrooms, or watch from across the River at Veterans Memorial Park. Established in 1960, the Kwahamot Water Ski Club has over 40 members and performs over 45 shows per year! Shows are 7:30-9 p.m.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS

The 5K9 Walk/Run will be held Saturday, June 11 from 9-11 a.m. The event benefits the South Wood County Humane Society. Enjoy time with Family/Friends/Pets and the scenery along the 4.1 mile trail around Lake Wazeecha. Raffles and Merchandise are available for purchase. The event is held at the South Wood County Park Red Sands Beach Pavilion located 6411 South Park Rd. in Wisconsin Rapids. Click here for more information.

Bluegrass at the Lake is June 10 from 2-11:30 p.m. Bluegrass at the Lake Music Festival features Bluegrass Bands from Wisconsin and Minnesota. The event is a fundraiser for SWCHS and the Wisconsin Rapids Lions Club. Carry-in are not allowed. Food, Beverages, Raffles and Merchandise are available for purchase. It’s located at South Wood County Park, Enclosed Shelter at Red Sand Beach located at 6411 South Park Road. Click here for more information.

