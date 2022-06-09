Hockett introduced as new UWSP women’s basketball head coach

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -The new man in charge of UW-Stevens Point women’s basketball is a very familiar face to Pointers athletics. Matt Hockett was introduced as the sixth head coach in program history on Wednesday. Hockett takes over for Shirley Egner, who retired earlier this year after an illustrious 33-year career as the Pointers head coach.

Hockett has worn a lot of different hats since arriving in Point in 2018. He spent three years as an assistant coach on the men’s basketball team., then this past year, he served as both the women’s tennis head coach and assistant athletic director.

“You have to find joy in the struggle,” said Hockett of his journey. “My time here, as many know in this room, it wasn’t all candy and roses, it wasn’t all rainbows and sunshine.

“There were peaks, there were valleys, but I think that’s what makes today that much more special. I think all of those experience shape you into the person and into the coach that you want to be.”

Hockett has big shoes to fill replacing Egner, who left a lasting legacy in her 33 years at the helm. She won 572 games and a national championship in 2002 at UWSP.

Hockett plans to make the program his own, but he also has more in common with Egner than most know.

“Shirley and I are very similar in a lot of ways, we come from the same hometown,” Hockett said. “You’ve got to remember; Shirley’s mom was my bus driver. So, there’s a lot of coach Egner that’s going to come through in coach Hockett.

“But I said, one of my first action plan items is to wrap my arms around her and tell her ‘I want you along for this next part, I want you along for this next chapter in UWSP women’s basketball.’ And I’m excited, and I know she’ll be one of our biggest supporters.”

The Pointers went 11-11 overall and 4-8 in conference play last season.

