First Alert Weather: Gorgeous weather to end the work week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Beautiful weather in-store Thursday; plentiful amounts of sunshine, near-normal temperatures, and a comfortable breeze at times. Remaining comfortable to end the work week, with increasing clouds into Friday. Cool and rainy conditions in-store for portions of Saturday. Summer-like conditions on the way for the upcoming work week.

Perfect weather Thursday. A few more clouds on Friday. Cooler and wet Saturday then warming into Sunday (WSAW)

Thursday’s weather will be perfect. Sunny with highs in the mid-70s. Winds becoming breezy during the early afternoon as northwest winds gust up to 20 mph. Increasing clouds overnight with lows dropping near 50 Friday morning.

Increase in clouds to end the work week, a rain develop in the southern portions of the state by the afternoon. (WSAW)

Sun and clouds throughout Friday, with a slim chance to see a stray shower in the afternoon. Although, showers should stay out of the North-Central Wisconsin region, and fall in the southern parts of the state Friday. Highs remaining in the mid-70s.

Light rain showers move in from the west Saturday morning (WSAW)

Light but widespread rain showers move in Saturday around noon (WSAW)

The first half of the weekend will feature rain chances. Rain showers will move in late Saturday morning/early afternoon. Rain will be light, but widespread across most of North-Central Wisconsin. Showers become scattered heading towards the evening. Accumulation will be minor, around a tenth of an inch. Cooler highs near 70.

A few light scattered showers by Saturday late afternoon and evening (WSAW)

Minor rain accumulations for Saturday (WSAW)

Drier on Sunday with sun and clouds. Highs slightly warmer near the mid-70s. If you want a summer-like warm-up, look no further. The extended forecast is suggesting temperatures to gradually warm above average for the upcoming work week. Anticipated highs in the 80s.

Summer heat arrives next week. (WSAW)

