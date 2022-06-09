DOJ trains Wausau teachers about how to assess threats at school

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Emergency situations in schools can be hard to talk about, but not discussing the possibility could leave teachers and students unprepared. Wausau West opened that discussion on Thursday.

The Department of Justice taught teachers about preventing and responding to potential threats. The Director of the Office of School Safety Trish Kilpin said when something goes wrong at school, teachers are the first responders.

Kilpin said the way the adults (in this case, teachers) respond to a situation dictates how the children respond. That’s why it’s important they’re prepared for any situation.

“When we’re talking threat assessment, it’s not always talking about a shooter, it’s talking about potential violence,” said Cale Bushman, Director of Pupil Services, Wausau School District.

The DOJ says the first step to prevention is building a school culture where kids feel connected.

“One of the things that we want to do is proactively at the beginning of the year have the communication with our kids to say, ‘if you’re not sure, talk to somebody.’ one of the beliefs I have as an educator is every student in the building has to have at least one person who they have a connection with,” said Cale Bushman, Director of Pupil Services, for Wausau School District.

“We want to build a culture of help-seeking,” said Kilpin.

It’s common for potentially harmful situations to go unreported, according to Kilpin.

“Maybe they think, ‘oh that person would never actually do it, so I’m not going to say anything. we want to reduce those barriers to reporting and have a lower threshold where many things get reported,” said Kilpin.

That’s why the DOJ has a tip line and website called ‘Speak Up Speak Out Wisconsin’. It’s open 24/7 for anonymous reporting of concerns about students.

“We have has the opportunity to intervene in many acts of planned school violence and make sure that people get the help and the support that they need and deserve so that those acts didn’t happen,” said Kilpin.

Kilpin said she hopes talking about threat assessment becomes as normalized as fire drills in schools so kids and teachers know what to do in different types of situations.

