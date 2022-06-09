News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Community farm overcomes high gas prices

Rooster
Rooster
By Casey Torres
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WBAY) - Full Circle Community Farm sounds like your typical Midwest farm...

“We grow anything and everything you grow in Wisconsin, and then some,” Farmer Andrew Adamski said.

But basically the entire use of 500 plus acres goes to one thing.

“As far as what we grow here, it’s gonna sound weird but 90% of what we grow is grass... for the cows. That’s one of the best crops we can grow in this area,” Adamski explained.

It’s a big area to cover for Adamski and his team, so you would think the hike in gas prices would be hurting the farm’s budget.

“Really, the only thing we use fossil fuel for is moving hay around. During summer season, our cows are out there harvesting all the feed that they need.”

Adamski said his farm is not getting hit so hard by gas prices due to operating in a resilient system called regenerative agriculture. The term is for farming focused on working with the land instead of damaging it. That’s why tractors are not used much.

“We’ve, right from the start, built our farm to be as little fossil fuel dependent as possible... for us, we already rely so much on our animals to do much of the harvesting, waste management and storage.”

He said his parents had a feeling about where the fossil fuel industry was heading.

He believes prices now might be motivating other farmers to change things up.

“it’s part of the job. You have to adapt and change as the world dictates. If you can’t then you don’t deserve to be farming, honestly.”

Farms are thankful for regenerative agriculture.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Bauman, 18
Suspect identified in Oneida County school threat case
Man charged with vandalizing several Wausau businesses
5 Wausau businesses vandalized, Weston man charged
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poses for a photo with a little fan in Green Bay.
Mom shares daughter’s joy of meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store
Cindy Schulz-Juedes took the stand on Oct. 22, 2021 in her trial where she is accused of...
Widow convicted in husband’s 2006 murder sentenced to life in prison without eligibility of parole
Burglary suspect photos
Bond set at $10K cash for suspect in Weston burglary

Latest News

High School Softball 6/9/2022
Royals’ softball on to state championship, Thorp and Iola-Scandinavia come up short
City Approves Plan to Study Downtown Traffic 6/9/2022
City Approves Plan to Study Downtown Traffic 6/9/2022
Scott Street in downtown Wausau
Wausau committee votes for study to improve downtown traffic
crash
Pedestrian killed in Wausau traffic crash
Vandalism at Seville Park in Kronenwetter
Vandalism increases in central Wisconsin