Widow sentenced to life behind bars says she’s innocent

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The woman convicted of murdering her husband over a decade ago will spend the rest of her life behind bars.

The sentence for Cindy Schulz-Juedes was handed down on Wednesday morning.

Schulz-Juedes denied shooting and killing her husband, but Ken Juedes’s family said they’re finally getting justice.

16 years after the victim’s death, his family is still devastated.

“At this point, you often hear the victims forgiving the person who committed the crime. That will not happen,” said an anonymous immediate family member.

The victim’s brother read a statement from their mother.

“For not for Cindy’s actions, on that fateful night, Ken would now be 74 years old, still providing assistance to me, and enjoying the best years of his life with his children and his family. She took that all away from him and has lived a life of freedom ever since that night,” said Don Allen, brother of the victim.

Allen went on to explain how the family has always believed Schulz-Juedes had committed the murder for money.

Prosecutors said Schulz-Juedes was given $285,000 from State Farm for life insurance.

Schulz-Juedes denied killing her husband.

“As an innocent person, I know the pain and heartache my husband’s death has caused my family, my husband’s family, and myself,” said Cindy Schulz-Juedes, convicted of 1st-degree intentional homicide.

Schulz-Juedes added losing her husband had been devastating for her.

“He was my companion, my friend, my soul mate, my love, my future, my life,” said Schulz-Juedes.

Schulz-Juedes said she will never stop fighting for real justice for her husband.

According to the district attorney, Schulz-Juedes didn’t allow the family to see the victim before he was cremated and wouldn’t share remains. She also left their names out of the obituary.

Judge Mike Moran called Schulz-Juedes’ actions toward the family callus.

“And the family was cut off immediately, They were not given the decent respect, the basic respect of being able to grieve,” he said.

At the trial, 12 jurors unanimously agreed Schulz-Juedes was guilty. Judge Moran said 1st-degree intentional homicide is the most serious crime a society has and it played a large role in his decision to not grant parole.

