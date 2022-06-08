West Side Battery project still on the table

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Economic Development Committee held a meeting Tuesday night to discuss the project for the former Westside Battery and Electric Service building.

In December 2021, it was announced that a 50-unit apartment complex would be built in that space. The committee said the project is still going forward, but they didn’t get the tax credits in on time for this year.

They plan to try again next year and apply for tax credits to get the project approved.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.