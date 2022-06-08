News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

West Side Battery project still on the table

The Wausau Economic Development Committee held a meeting Tuesday night to discuss the project for the former Westside Battery and Electric Service building.
The Wausau Economic Development Committee held a meeting Tuesday night to discuss the project...
The Wausau Economic Development Committee held a meeting Tuesday night to discuss the project for the former Westside Battery and Electric Service building.(WSAW)
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Economic Development Committee held a meeting Tuesday night to discuss the project for the former Westside Battery and Electric Service building.

In December 2021, it was announced that a 50-unit apartment complex would be built in that space. The committee said the project is still going forward, but they didn’t get the tax credits in on time for this year.

They plan to try again next year and apply for tax credits to get the project approved.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family in Tennessee went from two to four in just a few days, and the new parents are...
‘Instant family’: Couple welcomes son, daughter within days and in different states
1 dead, multiple injured in crash.
1 dead and multiple injured in Wood County crash
File Graphic (KWTX)
UPDATE: Threats made against 2 area school districts, suspect located
Tanner Graap, 27
Suspect in deadly Merrill gun incident now charged with murder
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

Latest News

The Mosinee baseball team after winning their sectional championship over Rice Lake on June 7,...
Mosinee, Amherst, Columbus Catholic advance to State Baseball
Indoor green space may soon be coming to Wausau to give people a place to gather all year long.
Indoor green space proposed for former Wausau chemical site
Theater fans enjoying preview party
The Grand Theater ready for new season
Grand Theater has Preview Party 6/7/2022
Grand Theater has Preview Party 6/7/2022