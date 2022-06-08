News and First Alert Weather App
‘Water Walkers’ celebrate 25th season

The Water Walkers perform Tuesday night for the first time this season.(WSAW)
By Dale Ryman
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The first show of the year is in the books for the Water Walkers in Wausau. This year marks their 25th year walking the waters of Lake Wausau and Lake DuBay.

The colder spring has limited their practice times. They’ve grown even more the last few years and have a total of 70 skiers on their team now.

“Tons of kids. Tons of adults. Just tons of people running around,” said Janelle Nagrant, the show director. “We’re running out of costumes and skis at a fast rate and talking about potentially adding another boat to our show in the near future. So, we’re really excited about the growth and future of our team.”

Tuesday, August 16th they’ll host their annual show dedicated to, and raise money for, The Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

For their show schedule, click here.

