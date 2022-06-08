News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Thousands of gallons: Thieves using modified trucks to steal from gas stations, police say

Record prices are making gas a target for criminals. Police said modified vehicles are being used to steal fuel. (Source: KVVU)
By Kim Passoth and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Record prices are making gas a big target for criminals.

KVVU reports that highly modified vehicles are currently being used to steal tens of thousands of gallons of fuel from gas stations.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it is a huge problem, one they are determined to stop.

“Unfortunately, with the rise in fuel prices, we have an increase in fuel theft,” LVMPD Lt. Jeff Swanbeck said.

Authorities said some gas stations have been hit for thousands of gallons.

“That is thousands of dollars in losses for these gas stations, and sometimes it almost gets to the point where it puts them out of business,” Swanbeck said.

The LVMPD said some of the modified vehicles look like standard trucks from the outside.

“These thieves are very sophisticated. They will take a truck that looks just like a normal truck, like a freeway service truck, and add intricate pipping inside of them,” Swanbeck said.

One makeshift gas tanker towing a horse trailer was filled with tanks of stolen fuel. Officers said they stopped it outside of Las Vegas while it was on the way to California.

Investigators said thieves have been stealing gas in plain sight, in front of people filling up at the pump, who have no idea a crime is being committed right next to them.

“They will open up the gas pump itself, and there is a series of gears inside. They are smart enough to figure out how to manipulate the gears,” Swanbeck said.

Authorities said if a truck is at the gas pump for hours, which is often how long it takes to steal thousands of gallons, something questionable is happening.

“If somebody pays with a $20 gift card and they are pumping gas for over an hour, that should be suspicious. If something looks funny or if you see anybody open the side of a gas pump, let the clerk know, let authorities know,” Swanbeck said.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Bauman, 18
Suspect identified in Oneida County school threat case
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Burglary suspect photos
Police chief: Tips from public lead to burglary suspect’s arrest
1 dead, multiple injured in crash.
1 dead and multiple injured in Wood County crash
This March 17, 2020, photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K....
Wisconsin man accused of killing retired judge pronounced dead

Latest News

Tesfaye Ailbe holds a photo of his 18-year-old daughter Hannah Wadiso, who was critically...
‘God is good’: Dad told by police his daughter died in car crash later learns she’s alive
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, of California, speaks during a news conference on May...
House poised to pass gun bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
More bodies found in Mariupol as global food crisis looms
Woman sentenced to life in prison without parole in death of husband
Woman sentenced to life in prison without parole in death of husband, Ken Juedes
FILE - Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich.
Simone Biles, others seek $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar