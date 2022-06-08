News and First Alert Weather App
Rodgers arrives at mandatory minicamp with plenty of fresh faces around him

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers runs a drill at the NFL football team's practice field...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers runs a drill at the NFL football team's practice field Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -At this time last year, many were wondering if Aaron Rodgers would ever show up donning the ‘G’ on his helmet again.

Fast forward to a year later, with another MVP trophy under his belt. but minus an All-Pro receiver in Davante Adams, Rodgers is back in Green Bay. The future Hall-of-Famer took to the practice field for the first time this summer on Tuesday.

Rodgers got his first reps with his new group of receivers Tuesday, including three drafted rookies and veteran Sammy Watkins.

“I like production over potential,” said Rodgers on the current state of the wide receiver room. “We have some production; we have a lot of potential.

“There’s guys who’ve done things in this league and there’s guys who haven’t. They’re going to get opportunities.”

In this first impression stage, it’s about getting familiar, while preaching accountability.

“The most important thing for the young guys right now is for them to learn the offense,” Rodgers said. “There’ll be expectations for them, but reasonable expectations. We’re not going to expect those guys to be anything other than the best versions of themselves.”

For the newbies, it feels a little different sharing the field with Rodgers.

“These guys, I would say most of them have grown watching him (Rodgers) for a really long time,” said head coach Matt LaFleur. “And for them to go out there and be in a huddle with him and be on the same field as him, I think that’s a pretty exciting time for all those young guys.”

“You gotta be on your P’s and Q’s when 12′s out there,” said rookie receiver Christian Watson after practice. “Definitely head-spinning a little bit, but gotta make sure you’re there doing everything right to be on the same page with him.”

This also marked the first practice of the post-Adams era, but Rodgers says there’s no love lost between him and his former number one target.

“I love Davante and I truly wish him well,” Rodgers said. “You know sometimes you say you wish people, and you’re like ‘ehhhh’, but I truly wish Davante well. I love him like a brother, and I truly appreciate all that we accomplished together.”

As for his future in the league, Rodgers said there’ll be things to think about at the end of the year as far as retirement goes, but when asked if he’ll be a Packer when that time to retire does come, Rodgers replied plainly, ‘Yes, definitely.’

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

