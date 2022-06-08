Oconto officer-involved critical incident leaves one dead

TOWNSHIP OF OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - One person died after a deputy shot them in Oconto Wednesday, according to The Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

The DCI said an Oconto County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driving recklessly along I-41 at Frog Pond Road around 2:52 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle exited, injured. A passenger emerged armed with a knife and refused to follow demands. The deputy fired their gun and hit the passenger. The passenger died at the scene after receiving first aid.

The driver was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No law enforcement personnel were injured.

The deputy is on administrative leave.

The identities of the involved individuals have not yet been released.

The DCI is leading the investigation with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Oconto Police Department, Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office and DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services.

We are still waiting to learn more.

INITIAL REPORT

An incident caused the closure of all Highway 41 northbound lanes at County Highway SS in Oconto Wednesday.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office issued a community notification asking the public to avoid the area around Highway 41 and Frog Pond Road “due to an active call for service”.

Sheriff Skarban said the public is not in danger.

Action 2 News can see an ambulance and police cars at the scene.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) issued the traffic alert at 3:20 p.m.

