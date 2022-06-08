News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Oconto officer-involved critical incident leaves one dead

State Patrol, June 8 2022
State Patrol, June 8 2022(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSHIP OF OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - One person died after a deputy shot them in Oconto Wednesday, according to The Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

The DCI said an Oconto County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driving recklessly along I-41 at Frog Pond Road around 2:52 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle exited, injured. A passenger emerged armed with a knife and refused to follow demands. The deputy fired their gun and hit the passenger. The passenger died at the scene after receiving first aid.

The driver was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No law enforcement personnel were injured.

The deputy is on administrative leave.

The identities of the involved individuals have not yet been released.

The DCI is leading the investigation with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Oconto Police Department, Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office and DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services.

We are still waiting to learn more.

INITIAL REPORT

An incident caused the closure of all Highway 41 northbound lanes at County Highway SS in Oconto Wednesday.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office issued a community notification asking the public to avoid the area around Highway 41 and Frog Pond Road “due to an active call for service”.

Sheriff Skarban said the public is not in danger.

Action 2 News can see an ambulance and police cars at the scene.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) issued the traffic alert at 3:20 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Bauman, 18
Suspect identified in Oneida County school threat case
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Burglary suspect photos
Police chief: Tips from public lead to burglary suspect’s arrest
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poses for a photo with a little fan in Green Bay.
Mom shares daughter’s joy of meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store
1 dead, multiple injured in crash.
1 dead and multiple injured in Wood County crash

Latest News

North 3rd Avenue from West Union Avenue to Norton Street will be closed for emergency repairs...
North 3rd Avenue road closure and detour
Black ice on Highway 51 in Rib Mountain causes numerous crashes
UPDATE: Semi-trailer fire caused Lincoln Co. highway closure early Wednesday morning
Driver ejected from cab in propane truck crash near Abbotsford
Police in Tennessee say a boy has been fatally shot by a sibling inside a Memphis home./...
Two vehicle crash in Vilas Co., non-life threatening injuries