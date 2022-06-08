News and First Alert Weather App
Mosinee, Amherst, Columbus Catholic advance to State Baseball

By Matt Infield
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Nine teams from north central Wisconsin entered Tuesday with the dream of a state baseball appearance still alive. Three of them will make the trip to Appleton: Mosinee in Division 2, Amherst in Division 3, and Columbus Catholic in Division 4.

Mosinee defeated Altoona 5-4 in their sectional semifinal to start the day, then the bats exploded in the final to carry them to a 10-3 win over Rice Lake. Keagen Jirschele and Davin Stoffel each homered for Mosinee.

“It feels awesome,” Jirschele said. “It’s a great feeling with a great group of guys and we just have to keep it rolling.”

“I’m so proud of these guys, they’ve been working hard all season,” said head coach Adam Olson. “Just glad they can get it done and keep winning and continue their dreams, it’s great.”

Meanwhile, the perfect season for Amherst will roll into the state tournament. The Falcons showed their dominance in defeating Kewaunee 12-2 in five innings to start Tuesday, then rolling Oconto 10-0 in five innings in the sectional final. Amherst improves to 28-0 on the year.

Columbus Catholic will make their first state baseball appearance ever. The Dons beat Lena 11-2 in their sectional semifinal, then took shutout Rib Lake 5-0 to clinch a trip to Appleton.

In other sectional final action, SPASH was on the wrong side of a 7-0 shutout at the hands of Eau Claire North in Division 1.

In Division 4, the storybook run for #5 seed Iola-Scandinavia looked like it was going to continue after they scored 6 runs in the first inning against top-seeded Oakfield. However, the Oaks then scored 12 unanswered runs to end the Thunderbirds season, 13-6.

