Mom shares daughter’s joy of meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poses for a photo with a little fan in Green Bay.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In Green Bay, it’s not unusual to run into your favorite Packer at the grocery store.

Alyssa Proffitt and her daughter shared a very special moment when they ran into MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers while shopping for food.

Proffitt tweeted photos of her little girl beaming when she met the future Hall of Famer at the store.

Proffitt said she debated about posting them, but couldn’t get over the joy it brought to her daughter.

The tweet has nearly 35,000 likes as of Wednesday morning.

“Forever thankful for this,” Proffitt said.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

