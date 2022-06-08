News and First Alert Weather App
The Grand Theater ready for new season

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Grand Theater in Wausau held a preview party for its 2022-2023 season Tuesday evening. It was the first time they have been able to since 2019 and they wanted to make sure it was a community event.

“We have some local food trucks serving food, we have a presentation in the theater. It’s a chance to just share in the excitement of a brand-new season,” said Executive Director Sean Wright.

After a roller coaster of health regulations last year, The Grand is no longer requiring mask mandates or smaller audiences. “We’re hoping for, including the preview party, a normal season for the first time in a number of years,” Wright said.

Patron Laura Walther said Tuesday’s event felt like a homecoming. “It’s been a long three years. It’s nice to get out and about and see the downtown area come alive again,” Walther said.

The season is scheduled to begin Friday October 7. Currently only season tickets are being sold in groups of four shows or more, with individual tickets available soon.
The are 29 shows to choose from, including comedy, music, acrobatics, Broadway and more.

“The theme is to serve our entire community and our entire region with our programming,” Wright said.

Click here to see the rest of The Grand’s lineup and ticket information.

Grand Theater has Preview Party 6/7/2022
