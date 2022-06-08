Gov. Evers calls for special session for repeal of Wisconsin’s abortion ban

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers says he will be calling a special session of the state legislature to repeal Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban.

Thursday morning, Evers tweeted the special session would be held on June 22.

Wisconsin is one of several states with existing criminal statutes enacted before Roe became the law of the land that prohibits nearly all abortions.

In the event the Supreme Court overturns Roe, Wisconsin’s abortion ban from 1849 could go back into effect.

The ban provides no exceptions in the cases of rape or incest.

BREAKING: I'm calling the Legislature into special session on June 22 to repeal Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban. With #SCOTUS poised to overturn #RoeVWade, failing to protect reproductive rights will have real consequences for each of us and the people who matter most to us. pic.twitter.com/UNItidiVEh — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) June 8, 2022

