First Alert Weather: Light scattered rain for mid-week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Moderate rain and thunderstorms in the southern parts of the Badger state Wednesday morning. Most areas across North-Central Wisconsin will stay dry through the mid-afternoon. Scattered rain and a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible at times in spots. However, not everyone will be impacted.

Widespread showers south of HWY 10 Wednesday morning. A few thunderstorms in spots, but moving east. (WSAW)

Showers south move east. Most of North-Central staying dry (WSAW)

A low-pressure system is brewing among the central midwest Wednesday moving showers and some thunderstorms to portions of Wisconsin. Showers and storms staying around and south of the Wisconsin Dells area. Although, it is possible for some showers to track northward early Wednesday. A northward track will only push rain likely around HWY 10.

A few scattered showers will develop mid-afternoon. Not everyone will see rain (WSAW)

Scattered rain early evening Wednesday in some spots. (WSAW)

The eastward movement of the low pressure could trigger scattered showers across the Northwoods and Central Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon and evening. Most of North-Central Wisconsin will stay dry for the first half of the day. The second half features scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms after 3 PM Wednesday. Although, not everyone will see rain during the afternoon and evening. In fact, some spots won’t see a drop of rain. For those who see rain, accumulations will be light, ranging between a trace to a tenth of an inch.

Isolated thunderstorms may be possible Wednesday evening (WSAW)

Clouds increasing throughout Wednesday with highs warming into the low 70s. Don’t let rain chances Wednesday fool you if you have plans on the 400 Block in Downtown Wausau. Concerts on the Square and Dining in the Streets should not be heavily impacted by rain or isolated thunderstorms. But it would be a good idea to bring an umbrella just in case.

A few light scattered showers will be possible in North-Central Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon-evening (WSAW)

The work week will end with perfect weather Thursday and Friday. Clouds clear late Wednesday night, setting Thursday up for sunny skies. Highs will be closer to normal near the mid-70s. Northwest winds may be breezy at times. Sunny skies to start on Friday, with clouds increasing in the afternoon. Daytime highs topping out in the low to mid-70s. Rain chances Friday remain slim.

Temperatures will warm into the 80s next work week (WSAW)

The first half of the weekend features rain showers and possible isolated thunderstorms for Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Looking ahead into next week, the extended forecast is suggesting temperatures to gradually warm near and above average. This could mean highs in the low to mid 80s.

