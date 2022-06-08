Celebrate dad with a grilled beef steak with recipes from the Wisconsin Beef Council

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Nothing says summer quite like the sound of real beef sizzling on the grill, and there’s no better time to enjoy a juicy steak!

Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council stopped by NewsChannel 7 to share a couple of recipes dad will love.

Ingredients

2 beef Strip Steaks Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (10 ounces each)

1 pound medium mushrooms

1 medium red onion, cut into wedges

2 tablespoons olive oil

6 lemon wedges

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese (optional)

Lemon Pepper Rub:

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2-1/2 teaspoons lemon pepper

1-1/2 teaspoons dried oregano leaves

Cooking

Combine Lemon Pepper Rub ingredients. Combine mushrooms, onion, oil and 2 teaspoons rub in medium bowl; toss. Alternately thread mushrooms and onion onto six 12-inch metal skewers. Finish with a lemon wedge.

Press remaining rub onto beef Strip Steaks. Place steaks and kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill steaks, covered, 11 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 11 to 15 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Grill kabobs 6 to 8 minutes or until mushrooms are tender, turning occasionally.

Remove vegetables from skewers; toss with cheese, if desired. Carve steaks into slices. Season beef and vegetables with salt, as desired.

Ingredients

2 beef T-Bone Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 16 ounces each)

Five-Pepper Seasoning:

3 tablespoons coarsely ground mixed peppercorns (black, white, green and pink)

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper

Spicy Peppercorn Steak Sauce:

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

1/4 cup chopped onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 cup ketchup

1/2 cup beef broth

1/3 cup raisins

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon molasses

1 tablespoon soy sauce

Additional beef broth (optional)

Cooking

Combine Five-Pepper Seasoning ingredients in small bowl; mix well. Reserve 2 teaspoons for Spicy Peppercorn Steak Sauce. Set aside remaining mixture for seasoning beef T-Bone Steaks. Cook’s Tip: Mixed peppercorns are sold in specialty food markets and some supermarkets. If a four-peppercorn mix is not available, a three-peppercorn mix may be substituted. Or make your own mix by combining equal amounts of whole black, white, green and pink peppercorns.To easily grind whole peppercorns, use a pepper mill or coffee grinder (used only for seasonings). They can also be crushed in a food-safe plastic bag. Place the peppercorns in the bag, squeeze out the air and seal. Use the bottom of a custard cup, rolling pin or side of a heavy pan to crush the peppercorns.

To prepare Spicy Peppercorn Steak Sauce, heat oil in small saucepan over medium heat until hot. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until tender but not browned. Stir in ketchup, broth, raisins, vinegar, molasses, soy sauce and reserved 2 teaspoons Five-Pepper Seasoning; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer gently 10 minutes to blend flavors, stirring occasionally. (Sauce will thicken slightly.) Cook’s Tip: Spicy Peppercorn Steak Sauce may be prepared ahead and frozen in an airtight container for up to 2 months. To reheat, heat from frozen in a saucepan over medium heat until hot, stirring occasionally.

Place sauce in blender or food processor container. Cover; pulse on and off for slightly chunky texture. (For a thinner sauce, additional broth may be added 1 tablespoon at a time; pulse on and off after each addition.) Return sauce to saucepan; keep warm until ready to serve.

Press remaining Five-Pepper Seasoning evenly onto beef steaks. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 15 to 19 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.

Remove bones; carve steaks crosswise into slices. Serve with sauce.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.