News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Burglary suspect expected to appear in court Thursday

Burglary suspect photos
Burglary suspect photos(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The man accused of burglarizing a home in Weston is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Christopher Nguyen, 32, was arrested Tuesday morning. Police said the victims had surveillance. The surveillance image of the suspect inside the home was distributed to the public. Everest Metro Police Chief Clay Schulz said tips from the public led to an arrest.

Christopher Nguyen remains in the Marathon County Jail on a probation hold. Police are recommending he be charged with burglary. Other charges may be forthcoming.

Schulz said they will now investigate other reports of sightings of the suspect in the area.

Details about the incident when the surveillance video was captured are still under investigation. Police are still investigating if there are more victims. Schulz said in some cases, burglary victims may not even be aware things are missing.

If you have any information about this case call 715-359-4202

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
UPDATE: Threats made against 2 area school districts, suspect located
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Burglary suspect photos
Police chief: Tips from public lead to burglary suspect’s arrest
This March 17, 2020, photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K....
Wisconsin man accused of killing retired judge pronounced dead
1 dead, multiple injured in crash.
1 dead and multiple injured in Wood County crash

Latest News

Volunteers from Ramp Up Marathon County work on a ramp on Wausau's southwest side.
Construction ramps up for one group in Marathon County aiming to help people with mobility issues
The Mosinee baseball team after winning their sectional championship over Rice Lake on June 7,...
Mosinee, Amherst, Columbus Catholic advance to State Baseball
Indoor green space may soon be coming to Wausau to give people a place to gather all year long.
Indoor green space proposed for former Wausau chemical site
The Wausau Economic Development Committee held a meeting Tuesday night to discuss the project...
West Side Battery project still on the table