Burglary suspect expected to appear in court Thursday

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The man accused of burglarizing a home in Weston is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Christopher Nguyen, 32, was arrested Tuesday morning. Police said the victims had surveillance. The surveillance image of the suspect inside the home was distributed to the public. Everest Metro Police Chief Clay Schulz said tips from the public led to an arrest.

Christopher Nguyen remains in the Marathon County Jail on a probation hold. Police are recommending he be charged with burglary. Other charges may be forthcoming.

Schulz said they will now investigate other reports of sightings of the suspect in the area.

Details about the incident when the surveillance video was captured are still under investigation. Police are still investigating if there are more victims. Schulz said in some cases, burglary victims may not even be aware things are missing.

If you have any information about this case call 715-359-4202

