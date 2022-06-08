News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Buddy Check 7: The importance of bone density scans as you age

Buddy Check 7
By Holly Chilsen
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Our bones are strongest at about age 30, but once you reach 65, your chances of getting osteoporosis are much greater. Osteoporosis causes bones to weaken and become brittle. According to Marshfield Clinic, the bone disease affects nearly 44 million Americans. It’s more common in women than men. In fact, it affects about 25% of women, post-menopause, compared to 5% of men over the age of 65.

Doctors say genetics can play a role, but other factors like lifestyle choices -- smoking and heavy drinking for example -- can also cause bones to become weak over time.

“The more common fractures, fragility fractures, are at the spine, at the wrist, at the hips. That’s why those are the three that are mainly studied,” explained Dr. Allyson Mayeux, the director of the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Center at Marshfield Clinic. Dr. Mayeux said you should be getting a bone density scan once you turn 65, unless you have a family history or have other risk factors for it. Then you should get one sooner.

Unfortunately, osteoporosis cannot be reversed, but there are treatments to stop the further loss of bone density.

“Sometimes patients with more severe osteoporosis can be treated with medications that boost the bone-builder cells,” Dr. Mayeux explained. “The newest kid on the block is romosozumab, and that’s given as two shots once a month for 12 months.” She added that hospital visits for bone fractures and hip replacements are expensive, so anything you can do to prevent loss of bone density is encouraged-- like working on core strength to improve balance. Also, make sure you’re getting plenty of calcium and protein in your diet.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
UPDATE: Threats made against 2 area school districts, suspect located
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Burglary suspect photos
Police chief: Tips from public lead to burglary suspect’s arrest
This March 17, 2020, photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K....
Wisconsin man accused of killing retired judge pronounced dead
1 dead, multiple injured in crash.
1 dead and multiple injured in Wood County crash

Latest News

Bone density scans crucial for people over 65
Bone density scans crucial for people over 65
The CDC has confirmed a case of monkeypox in Maryland from a person who recently returned to...
CDC: Massachusetts reports rare case of monkeypox
Buddy Check 7 - Cervical Cancer Screening
Buddy Check 7 - Cervical Cancer Screening
Doctor (gynecologist or psychiatrist) consulting and examining woman patient's health in...
Buddy Check 7: Preventing and detecting cervical cancer