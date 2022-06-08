5 Wausau businesses vandalized, Weston man charged

News and First Alert Weather App
Man charged with vandalizing several Wausau businesses(Wausau Police Department)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Weston man has been charged with criminal damage to property after police say he vandalized several Wausau businesses.

Between June 1 and June 2, the Wausau Police Department investigated five separate reports of property damage. Police found damage at Angelo’s Pizza, Pearl Luvs Earl, Subway, Thrive Foodery, and the Boys and Girls Club. All of these businesses are located on the east side of Wausau, between North 2nd St and North 6th St. Each business sustained, at a minimum, damage to glass doors and windows.

Police arrested 48-year-old Paul Kreft of Weston at his home on June 2. Kreft was charged with criminal damage to property. He was released on a $500 signature bond.

Kreft’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 24.

Damage at Subway
Damage at Subway(Wausau Police Department)
Damage at Boys and Girls Club
Damage at Boys and Girls Club(Wausau Police Department)
Damage at Pearl Luvs Earl
Damage at Pearl Luvs Earl(Wausau Police Department)
Damage at Angelo's Pizza
Damage at Angelo's Pizza(Wausau Police Department)

