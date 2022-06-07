News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin Supreme Court says COVID records can be released

(CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court says the state health department can release data on coronavirus outbreak cases, information sought two years ago near the beginning of the pandemic.

The court on Tuesday ruled 4-3 against Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, the state’s largest business lobbying group. It had sought to block release of the records requested in June 2020 by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and other news outlets.

The state health department in the early months of the pandemic in 2020 had planned to release the names of more than 1,000 businesses with more than 25 employees where at least two workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

