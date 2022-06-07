News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin man accused of killing retired judge pronounced dead

This March 17, 2020, photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K. Uhde, who is suspected in the shooting death of retired Juneau, Wis., County Judge John Roemer.(Wisconsin Department of Corrections via AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MAUSTON, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of killing a former judge in Juneau County has died, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Douglas K. Uhde, 56, was declared dead Tuesday by the Juneau County Medical Examiner. Uhde was declared legally brain dead on June 4. His body was on life support until Tuesday to allow for organ donation.

State investigators believe Uhde shot and killed retired Judge John Roemer at Roemer’s home in the Township of New Lisbon. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has called it a “targeted attack.”

On Friday, June 3, at 6:30 a.m., the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an armed person and two shots fired at the home. Officers attempted to negotiate with Uhde. A tactical team entered the home and found Roemer, 68, dead. He had been zip-tied to a chair and fatally shot.

Uhde was found in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A gun was found at the scene.

DCI is leading the investigation into the shooting.

Investigators say Judge Roemer had sentenced Uhde to six years in prison on a weapons charge.

Investigators say Uhde had a list in his vehicle with the names of elected leaders, including Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

DCI is leading this investigation with help from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services, and numerous law enforcement agencies.

Anyone with information about Uhde should contact Wisconsin Department of Justice at (608) 266-1221.

