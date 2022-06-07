News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau VA Clinic to host benefits fair on June 8 at new Rothschild clinic

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau VA will host benefits fair on Wednesday, June 8 at its new location in Rothschild.

Work began in March 2021 to convert the former Shopko location into a health clinic for veterans. Since the Shopko building is so much bigger than the previous location, the VA will also offer new programs.

Veterans are encouraged to visit the VA from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to learn about a variety of programs including: audiology, caregiver support, community care, home-based primary car, telehealth, the homeless program, mental health and many others.

Services include at the new clinic include: pharmacy, dental, optometry, acupuncture and chiropractic services. There are also massage therapy, physical therapy, dermatology and audiology services. The expansion also means that the clinic will be able to see more veterans faster than before. It’s going to be able to do that by expanding the six teams and providers it already has now.

The new clinic is located at 1105 East Grand Avenue in Rothschild in the former Shopko building.

